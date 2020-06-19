All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD

6431 Montezuma Road · (619) 697-0602
Location

6431 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD · Avail. Aug 1

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2308 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD Available 08/01/20 COLLEGE AREA 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME. WALKABLE TO SDSU!! -
Fantastic 1 story home, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2300+ e sq. ft. that includes an extra large family room and cozy fire place., Brand new central air, brand new gas stove, microwave range, Large front yard and fenced back yard, a (washer & dryer located in laundry area)and brand new irrigation system. Conveniently within walking distance to SDSU, Language Arts School and grocery stores. Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, large back patio. . Double pane windows.

(RLNE5713083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD have any available units?
6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD have?
Some of 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD offer parking?
No, 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD have a pool?
No, 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
