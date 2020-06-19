Amenities
6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD Available 08/01/20 COLLEGE AREA 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME. WALKABLE TO SDSU!! -
Fantastic 1 story home, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2300+ e sq. ft. that includes an extra large family room and cozy fire place., Brand new central air, brand new gas stove, microwave range, Large front yard and fenced back yard, a (washer & dryer located in laundry area)and brand new irrigation system. Conveniently within walking distance to SDSU, Language Arts School and grocery stores. Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, large back patio. . Double pane windows.
(RLNE5713083)