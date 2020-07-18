6425 Stanley Avenue - Q

Amenities

Price reduction! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the SDSU college area, completely remodeled, walk to Vons, large bay windows, garden/courtyard view, shimmering pool.



Video of the unit: https://youtu.be/8W3W_1CKSTk

1 or 2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Vons (5 min), CVS (4 min), Smart & Final (3 min). Shuttle to SDSU. Sparkling pool. Across street from Blvd 63, Gut Renovated, Bay Windows



Features include:



College area

Close to La Mesa

Easy access to 8 FWY

Nearby transit center MTS (Metro Transit System)

Friendly onsite resident manager

Online rental application, payments and maintenance requests

Close to schools and shopping centers

Extensive, Recent Interior and Exterior Renovations and upgrades

Newer kitchen

Newer wood cabinets

Newer windows

Newer flooring

Newer bathroom vanities

Cable ready

Ceiling fans

Hardwood floors

Onsite management and minor maintenance

Shuttle to SDSU

Gated access

Dishwasher (90% of units)

Garbage disposal

Microwave oven

Refrigerator

Pool

Modern kitchen and bathroom

Quartz counter tops

12 month lease