6425 Stanley Avenue - Q

Amenities
Price reduction! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the SDSU college area, completely remodeled, walk to Vons, large bay windows, garden/courtyard view, shimmering pool.
Video of the unit: https://youtu.be/8W3W_1CKSTk
Features include:
College area
Close to La Mesa
Easy access to 8 FWY
Nearby transit center MTS (Metro Transit System)
Friendly onsite resident manager
Online rental application, payments and maintenance requests
Close to schools and shopping centers
Extensive, Recent Interior and Exterior Renovations and upgrades
Newer kitchen
Newer wood cabinets
Newer windows
Newer flooring
Newer bathroom vanities
Cable ready
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floors
Onsite management and minor maintenance
Shuttle to SDSU
Gated access
Dishwasher (90% of units)
Garbage disposal
Microwave oven
Refrigerator
Pool
Modern kitchen and bathroom
Quartz counter tops
12 month lease