Last updated July 18 2020 at 4:29 PM

6425 Stanley Avenue - Q

6425 Stanley Avenue · (714) 814-6632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6425 Stanley Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,765

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Price reduction! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the SDSU college area, completely remodeled, walk to Vons, large bay windows, garden/courtyard view, shimmering pool.

Video of the unit: https://youtu.be/8W3W_1CKSTk
1 or 2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Vons (5 min), CVS (4 min), Smart & Final (3 min). Shuttle to SDSU. Sparkling pool. Across street from Blvd 63, Gut Renovated, Bay Windows

Features include:

College area
Close to La Mesa
Easy access to 8 FWY
Nearby transit center MTS (Metro Transit System)
Friendly onsite resident manager
Online rental application, payments and maintenance requests
Close to schools and shopping centers
Extensive, Recent Interior and Exterior Renovations and upgrades
Newer kitchen
Newer wood cabinets
Newer windows
Newer flooring
Newer bathroom vanities
Cable ready
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floors
Onsite management and minor maintenance
Shuttle to SDSU
Gated access
Dishwasher (90% of units)
Garbage disposal
Microwave oven
Refrigerator
Pool
Modern kitchen and bathroom
Quartz counter tops
12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q have any available units?
6425 Stanley Avenue - Q has a unit available for $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q have?
Some of 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Stanley Avenue - Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q pet-friendly?
No, 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q offer parking?
Yes, 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q offers parking.
Does 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q have a pool?
Yes, 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q has a pool.
Does 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q have accessible units?
No, 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6425 Stanley Avenue - Q has units with dishwashers.
