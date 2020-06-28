Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6425 caminito sinnecock
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:41 PM
6425 caminito sinnecock
6425 Caminito Sinnecock
No Longer Available
Location
6425 Caminito Sinnecock, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6425 caminito sinnecock have any available units?
6425 caminito sinnecock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6425 caminito sinnecock have?
Some of 6425 caminito sinnecock's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6425 caminito sinnecock currently offering any rent specials?
6425 caminito sinnecock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 caminito sinnecock pet-friendly?
No, 6425 caminito sinnecock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6425 caminito sinnecock offer parking?
Yes, 6425 caminito sinnecock offers parking.
Does 6425 caminito sinnecock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6425 caminito sinnecock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 caminito sinnecock have a pool?
Yes, 6425 caminito sinnecock has a pool.
Does 6425 caminito sinnecock have accessible units?
No, 6425 caminito sinnecock does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 caminito sinnecock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6425 caminito sinnecock has units with dishwashers.
