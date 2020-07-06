6423 Gallegos Terrace

Amenities
This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, lots of living spaces, and a great water saving yard! This well laid out home is completely modernized and in pristine condition! Granite counters in the kitchen, master bathroom and numerous designer touches throughout. The home is on a quiet street and features both a garage and driveway parking. (This property is unfurnished.) For more info, contact number below.
Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.
Site Manager
Mr. Derek Carlyon
619-993-0844
Contact us to schedule a showing.