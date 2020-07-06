All apartments in San Diego
6423 Gallegos Terrace

Location

6423 Gallegos Terrace, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, lots of living spaces, and a great water saving yard! This well laid out home is completely modernized and in pristine condition! Granite counters in the kitchen, master bathroom and numerous designer touches throughout. The home is on a quiet street and features both a garage and driveway parking. (This property is unfurnished.) For more info, contact number below.

Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.
Site Manager
Mr. Derek Carlyon
619-993-0844

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6423 Gallegos Terrace have any available units?
6423 Gallegos Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6423 Gallegos Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6423 Gallegos Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 Gallegos Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 6423 Gallegos Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6423 Gallegos Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6423 Gallegos Terrace offers parking.
Does 6423 Gallegos Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6423 Gallegos Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 Gallegos Terrace have a pool?
No, 6423 Gallegos Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6423 Gallegos Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6423 Gallegos Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 Gallegos Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6423 Gallegos Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6423 Gallegos Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6423 Gallegos Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

