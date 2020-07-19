641 CHALCEDONY ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and Spacious North Pacific Beach Townhome just Steps to the Beach! - Come live near the ocean in this amazing townhome just steps to Law Street Beach. This spacious home in San Diego's highly sought after North Pacific Beach neighborhood features a very generous 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Dual master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms make for a private and cozy living situation. The kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, range/oven combo, microwave, granite countertops, and a reverse osmosis water filtration system. Never stress about parking with an attached 2 car garage PLUS one designated parking spot, equalling 3 total parking spots (a premium in this area). There are so many features to this home including... solar, full size washer and dryer, and a lovely enclosed patio- perfect for dining al fresco.

Come enjoy all North PB has to offer in this ideally & beautifully situated townhome!



Be advised:

No Pets.

No smoking property.



Available: Now

Rent: $4995.00

Deposit: $5000.00



For inquires please call (858) 274-3500 x102 or email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com



We strongly suggest you review the rental criteria and submit an application at www.RentTheHome.com. Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. CalBRE #01272492



(RLNE4640495)