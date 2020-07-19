All apartments in San Diego
641 CHALCEDONY ST.
641 CHALCEDONY ST.

641 Chalcedony Street · No Longer Available
Location

641 Chalcedony Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and Spacious North Pacific Beach Townhome just Steps to the Beach! - Come live near the ocean in this amazing townhome just steps to Law Street Beach. This spacious home in San Diego's highly sought after North Pacific Beach neighborhood features a very generous 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Dual master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms make for a private and cozy living situation. The kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, range/oven combo, microwave, granite countertops, and a reverse osmosis water filtration system. Never stress about parking with an attached 2 car garage PLUS one designated parking spot, equalling 3 total parking spots (a premium in this area). There are so many features to this home including... solar, full size washer and dryer, and a lovely enclosed patio- perfect for dining al fresco.
Come enjoy all North PB has to offer in this ideally & beautifully situated townhome!

Be advised:
No Pets.
No smoking property.

Available: Now
Rent: $4995.00
Deposit: $5000.00

For inquires please call (858) 274-3500 x102 or email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com

We strongly suggest you review the rental criteria and submit an application at www.RentTheHome.com. Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. CalBRE #01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4640495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

