All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 638 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
638 22nd Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:44 PM

638 22nd Street

638 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

638 22nd Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1895 Victorian Farmhouse with historical designation in the vibrant Golden Hill/Sherman Heights neighborhood. Long-term, quiet, tenants share property.

This one-bedroom, one-bath cottage has a private deck. Shared yard, gated access. Bonus locking, private storage unit (~8x7ft). Quiet neighborhood, surrounded by two churches. No pets. Shared coin laundry in building.

Easy access to the I-5, 94, and short walk to Trolley.

3 Block walk to East Village, Balboa Park, Golden Hill, Downtown, City College, and Downtown Library.

**Open House: June 22nd from 1PM-4PM. We highly encourage viewing the property prior to applying. Do not disturb tenants or attempt to enter the property outside of these times.

For more information, to contact us, and to apply, visit
https://anacostiallc.managebuilding.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 22nd Street have any available units?
638 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 638 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
638 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 638 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 638 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 638 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 638 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 638 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 638 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 638 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 638 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University