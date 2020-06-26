638 22nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

1895 Victorian Farmhouse with historical designation in the vibrant Golden Hill/Sherman Heights neighborhood. Long-term, quiet, tenants share property.



This one-bedroom, one-bath cottage has a private deck. Shared yard, gated access. Bonus locking, private storage unit (~8x7ft). Quiet neighborhood, surrounded by two churches. No pets. Shared coin laundry in building.



Easy access to the I-5, 94, and short walk to Trolley.



3 Block walk to East Village, Balboa Park, Golden Hill, Downtown, City College, and Downtown Library.



**Open House: June 22nd from 1PM-4PM. We highly encourage viewing the property prior to applying. Do not disturb tenants or attempt to enter the property outside of these times.



For more information, to contact us, and to apply, visit

https://anacostiallc.managebuilding.com.