6364 Caminito Andreta

Amenities

dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool dog park playground

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage volleyball court

2bed 1bath Town Home Close to USD - 2 bed 1bath Updated Town Home In a Complex across the street from USD



Vinyl Plank Flooring

Quarts Counter tops

Private Garage

Additional Covered Parking spot

And 1 Street Parking Pass

Water is Included



Complex Features

-Outdoor pool and jacuzzi

- Indoor game room (Pool table & Ping Pong Tables)

- Beach volleyball court

- Large playground

- Dog Park

- BBQ Grills and Picnic Tables



Please Contact Kellen with Source Group Realty (619) 972 1361 Text preferred



(RLNE5224320)