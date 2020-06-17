All apartments in San Diego
6364 Caminito Andreta
6364 Caminito Andreta

6364 Caminito Andreta · No Longer Available
Location

6364 Caminito Andreta, San Diego, CA 92111
Morena

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
2bed 1bath Town Home Close to USD - 2 bed 1bath Updated Town Home In a Complex across the street from USD

Vinyl Plank Flooring
Quarts Counter tops
Private Garage
Additional Covered Parking spot
And 1 Street Parking Pass
Water is Included

Complex Features
-Outdoor pool and jacuzzi
- Indoor game room (Pool table & Ping Pong Tables)
- Beach volleyball court
- Large playground
- Dog Park
- BBQ Grills and Picnic Tables

Please Contact Kellen with Source Group Realty (619) 972 1361 Text preferred

(RLNE5224320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6364 Caminito Andreta have any available units?
6364 Caminito Andreta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6364 Caminito Andreta have?
Some of 6364 Caminito Andreta's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6364 Caminito Andreta currently offering any rent specials?
6364 Caminito Andreta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6364 Caminito Andreta pet-friendly?
Yes, 6364 Caminito Andreta is pet friendly.
Does 6364 Caminito Andreta offer parking?
Yes, 6364 Caminito Andreta offers parking.
Does 6364 Caminito Andreta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6364 Caminito Andreta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6364 Caminito Andreta have a pool?
Yes, 6364 Caminito Andreta has a pool.
Does 6364 Caminito Andreta have accessible units?
No, 6364 Caminito Andreta does not have accessible units.
Does 6364 Caminito Andreta have units with dishwashers?
No, 6364 Caminito Andreta does not have units with dishwashers.

