Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6356 Mesita Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 12:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6356 Mesita Drive
6356 Mesita Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6356 Mesita Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Hidden Gem! Minutes from SDSU on Mesita Drive.
Private Backyard w/ Sun Deck. ** HD Walk Through Video **
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6356 Mesita Drive have any available units?
6356 Mesita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6356 Mesita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6356 Mesita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6356 Mesita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6356 Mesita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6356 Mesita Drive offer parking?
No, 6356 Mesita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6356 Mesita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6356 Mesita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6356 Mesita Drive have a pool?
No, 6356 Mesita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6356 Mesita Drive have accessible units?
No, 6356 Mesita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6356 Mesita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6356 Mesita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6356 Mesita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6356 Mesita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
