Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6356 Boulder Lake Ave
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6356 Boulder Lake Ave
6356 Boulder Lake Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Lake Murray
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6356 Boulder Lake Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5085643)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6356 Boulder Lake Ave have any available units?
6356 Boulder Lake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6356 Boulder Lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6356 Boulder Lake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6356 Boulder Lake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6356 Boulder Lake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6356 Boulder Lake Ave offer parking?
No, 6356 Boulder Lake Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6356 Boulder Lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6356 Boulder Lake Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6356 Boulder Lake Ave have a pool?
No, 6356 Boulder Lake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6356 Boulder Lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 6356 Boulder Lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6356 Boulder Lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6356 Boulder Lake Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6356 Boulder Lake Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6356 Boulder Lake Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
