All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6341 Quillan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6341 Quillan Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:07 AM

6341 Quillan Street

6341 Quillan St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6341 Quillan St, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Room for Rent.

This is 1 master bedroom with full bathroom, in a 3 bedroom duplex master bed room is a privet room with it's own bathroom.The full kitchen, dinning area and living room is common area all room has TV's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6341 Quillan Street have any available units?
6341 Quillan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6341 Quillan Street currently offering any rent specials?
6341 Quillan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 Quillan Street pet-friendly?
No, 6341 Quillan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6341 Quillan Street offer parking?
No, 6341 Quillan Street does not offer parking.
Does 6341 Quillan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6341 Quillan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 Quillan Street have a pool?
No, 6341 Quillan Street does not have a pool.
Does 6341 Quillan Street have accessible units?
No, 6341 Quillan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 Quillan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6341 Quillan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6341 Quillan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6341 Quillan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Elán Baylofts
1450 Pacific Beach Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University