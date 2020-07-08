6341 Quillan Street

This is 1 master bedroom with full bathroom, in a 3 bedroom duplex master bed room is a privet room with it's own bathroom.The full kitchen, dinning area and living room is common area all room has TV's.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
