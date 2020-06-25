Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6337 MALCOLM DRIVE
Last updated October 24 2019 at 2:56 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6337 MALCOLM DRIVE
6337 Malcolm Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6337 Malcolm Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE have any available units?
6337 MALCOLM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE have?
Some of 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6337 MALCOLM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
