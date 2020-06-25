All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6337 MALCOLM DRIVE
Last updated October 24 2019 at 2:56 PM

6337 MALCOLM DRIVE

6337 Malcolm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6337 Malcolm Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE have any available units?
6337 MALCOLM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE have?
Some of 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6337 MALCOLM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6337 MALCOLM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University