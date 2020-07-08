All apartments in San Diego
6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182

6333 La Jolla Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6333 La Jolla Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful 1B/1BA Upgraded Condo w/ Balcony, Reserved Parking & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 1B/1BA condo available for lease in La Jolla featuring 713 SF over one level. This nicely upgraded unit boasts:
-Perfect location in La Jolla close to both downtown La Jolla and Bird Rock! Quick drive to UCSD & Pacific Beach!
-1 reserved parking space
-West-facing balcony makes for stunning sunsets!
-Upgraded flooring throughout with no carpets to worry about!
-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & custom backsplash
-Spacious bedroom w/ dual closets
-Upgraded bathroom w/ stall shower & barn door!
-Villa La Jolla community features swimming pool, clubhouse & fitness center!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1975
- WASHER/DRYER: community W/D in bldg
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet under 15lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuKkgWgcN74
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: La Jolla
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- YEAR BUILT: 1970

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5762391)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 have any available units?
6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 have?
Some of 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 currently offering any rent specials?
6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 is pet friendly.
Does 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 offer parking?
Yes, 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 offers parking.
Does 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 have a pool?
Yes, 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 has a pool.
Does 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 have accessible units?
No, 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6333 La Jolla Blvd Unit 182 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
