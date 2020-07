Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

6333 College Grove Way #6112 Available 08/14/20 Absolutely Adorable Townhouse in College Area/Lemon Grove - As you walk up to your new home, you'll enter through a large patio that invites you into the pristine kitchen. Featuring granite countertops that complement the honey-colored cabinets and upgraded appliances.



The large living room features a half bath for your convenience. This home features custom paint throughout. Upstairs you will find the two bedrooms and a full bath. Each bedroom and the kitchen has a ceiling fan and wall AC is available.



This community features on-site laundry and two sparkling pools. This home comes with one assigned space and permits to park in the open spaces. A small dog is possible with approval and deposit. This is a non-smoking property. Conveniently located right off the 94; You will be minutes from Downtown, the military base, and the beach.



Call today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE3186995)