6333 College Grove Way #4109

2 BR / 1.5 BA San Diego Condo - 2BR /1 BA College Grove Condo located in a convenient location next to the 94 freeway and across from College Grove Shopping Center. Granite counter tops and custom cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms. Two story layout with half bath, living, dining, and kitchen downstairs, and 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom upstairs.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas



Owner Pays: Water, Trash

No Pets



