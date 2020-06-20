All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

6333 College Grove Way #4109

6333 College Grove Way · (619) 547-0208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6333 College Grove Way, San Diego, CA 92115
Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6333 College Grove Way #4109 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
2 BR / 1.5 BA San Diego Condo - 2BR /1 BA College Grove Condo located in a convenient location next to the 94 freeway and across from College Grove Shopping Center. Granite counter tops and custom cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms. Two story layout with half bath, living, dining, and kitchen downstairs, and 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom upstairs.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas

Owner Pays: Water, Trash
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Law

(RLNE5335167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 College Grove Way #4109 have any available units?
6333 College Grove Way #4109 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6333 College Grove Way #4109 currently offering any rent specials?
6333 College Grove Way #4109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 College Grove Way #4109 pet-friendly?
No, 6333 College Grove Way #4109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6333 College Grove Way #4109 offer parking?
No, 6333 College Grove Way #4109 does not offer parking.
Does 6333 College Grove Way #4109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6333 College Grove Way #4109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 College Grove Way #4109 have a pool?
No, 6333 College Grove Way #4109 does not have a pool.
Does 6333 College Grove Way #4109 have accessible units?
No, 6333 College Grove Way #4109 does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 College Grove Way #4109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6333 College Grove Way #4109 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6333 College Grove Way #4109 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6333 College Grove Way #4109 does not have units with air conditioning.
