6333 College Grove Way #4109

Amenities
2 BR / 1.5 BA San Diego Condo - 2BR /1 BA College Grove Condo located in a convenient location next to the 94 freeway and across from College Grove Shopping Center. Granite counter tops and custom cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms. Two story layout with half bath, living, dining, and kitchen downstairs, and 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom upstairs.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas
Owner Pays: Water, Trash
No Pets
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Law
(RLNE5335167)