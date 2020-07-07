All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6328 Montezuma Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6328 Montezuma Road
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:25 AM

6328 Montezuma Road

6328 Montezuma Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6328 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6328 Montezuma Road have any available units?
6328 Montezuma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6328 Montezuma Road currently offering any rent specials?
6328 Montezuma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6328 Montezuma Road pet-friendly?
No, 6328 Montezuma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6328 Montezuma Road offer parking?
No, 6328 Montezuma Road does not offer parking.
Does 6328 Montezuma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6328 Montezuma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6328 Montezuma Road have a pool?
No, 6328 Montezuma Road does not have a pool.
Does 6328 Montezuma Road have accessible units?
No, 6328 Montezuma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6328 Montezuma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6328 Montezuma Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6328 Montezuma Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6328 Montezuma Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University