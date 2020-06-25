Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6310 Caminito Marcial.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6310 Caminito Marcial
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6310 Caminito Marcial
6310 Caminito Marcial
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6310 Caminito Marcial, San Diego, CA 92111
Morena
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6310 Caminito Marcial have any available units?
6310 Caminito Marcial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6310 Caminito Marcial have?
Some of 6310 Caminito Marcial's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6310 Caminito Marcial currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Caminito Marcial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Caminito Marcial pet-friendly?
No, 6310 Caminito Marcial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6310 Caminito Marcial offer parking?
No, 6310 Caminito Marcial does not offer parking.
Does 6310 Caminito Marcial have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6310 Caminito Marcial offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Caminito Marcial have a pool?
Yes, 6310 Caminito Marcial has a pool.
Does 6310 Caminito Marcial have accessible units?
No, 6310 Caminito Marcial does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Caminito Marcial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 Caminito Marcial has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University