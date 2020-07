Amenities

on-site laundry range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Live on Montezuma Road! Located right next to other unit at 6307 Montezuma, Perfect for friends living close to each other, and VERY close to SDSU!!! New windows! REMODELING KITCHEN.

2 Bedrooms (Double and Single)



PLEASE ASK ABOUT DUPLEX (SIDE BY SIDE UNITS)

**HD VIDEO TOUR** click the property listing to view this!