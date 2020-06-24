Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6289 Quail Run St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6289 Quail Run St
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6289 Quail Run St
6289 Quail Run Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6289 Quail Run Street, San Diego, CA 92130
North City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6289 Quail Run St have any available units?
6289 Quail Run St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6289 Quail Run St have?
Some of 6289 Quail Run St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6289 Quail Run St currently offering any rent specials?
6289 Quail Run St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6289 Quail Run St pet-friendly?
No, 6289 Quail Run St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6289 Quail Run St offer parking?
Yes, 6289 Quail Run St offers parking.
Does 6289 Quail Run St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6289 Quail Run St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6289 Quail Run St have a pool?
Yes, 6289 Quail Run St has a pool.
Does 6289 Quail Run St have accessible units?
No, 6289 Quail Run St does not have accessible units.
Does 6289 Quail Run St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6289 Quail Run St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University