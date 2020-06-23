Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo By Qualcomm Stadium - Address:6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 San DIego CA 92108

Contact: Chris to set up an appointment. 760-922-3350



Gorgeous 1bd 1bth property close to Qualcomm Stadium. Easy access to all the major free ways and very close to all major shopping centers in SD! Laminate wood floors and spacious living room area. Has one of the best views in the complex!



Water,Trash & Sewage included with rents. Additionally a small pet is allowed with an additional pet fee.



Come take a look today!



(RLNE3716765)