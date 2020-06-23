All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301

6255 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6255 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo By Qualcomm Stadium - Address:6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 San DIego CA 92108
Contact: Chris to set up an appointment. 760-922-3350

Gorgeous 1bd 1bth property close to Qualcomm Stadium. Easy access to all the major free ways and very close to all major shopping centers in SD! Laminate wood floors and spacious living room area. Has one of the best views in the complex!

Water,Trash & Sewage included with rents. Additionally a small pet is allowed with an additional pet fee.

Come take a look today!

(RLNE3716765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 have any available units?
6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 have?
Some of 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 currently offering any rent specials?
6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 is pet friendly.
Does 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 offer parking?
No, 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 does not offer parking.
Does 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 have a pool?
No, 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 does not have a pool.
Does 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 have accessible units?
No, 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6255 Rancho Mission Rd #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
