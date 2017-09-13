Amenities
6250 Pontiac Street Available 08/01/20 August 1st 2020 Lease - SDSU HOUSING - 4 Bedroom / 2 bath - 4 BEDROOMS. Can accommodate 5 people easily, Beautiful hardwood floors, 2 car garage, gardener included LEASE START AUG 1, 2020 - 1-year lease
Lot: 5,000 sqft
Single Family
Built in 1951
Cooling: Central
Heating: Forced air
FEATURES
Cable Ready
Fenced Yard
Fireplace
Flooring: Hardwood
Lawn - Landscaper
Parking: Garage - Detached, Off street, 2 spaces
Sprinkler System
The closest grocery stores are Trader Joe's, Smart & Final Extra! and Ffy.
Nearby coffee shops include Duet Coffee, Prince Hookah Cafe, and Starbucks.
Nearby restaurants include Senor Pancho Fresh Mexican Grill, Bridges Bar & Grill, and Best Thai Food.
6250 Pontiac St is near Montezuma Park, Clay Park, and San Diego State University.
(RLNE3132369)