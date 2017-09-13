All apartments in San Diego
6250 Pontiac Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6250 Pontiac Street

6250 Pontiac Street · (619) 295-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6250 Pontiac Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6250 Pontiac Street · Avail. Aug 1

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
6250 Pontiac Street Available 08/01/20 August 1st 2020 Lease - SDSU HOUSING - 4 Bedroom / 2 bath - 4 BEDROOMS. Can accommodate 5 people easily, Beautiful hardwood floors, 2 car garage, gardener included LEASE START AUG 1, 2020 - 1-year lease

Lot: 5,000 sqft
Single Family
Built in 1951
Cooling: Central
Heating: Forced air

FEATURES
Cable Ready
Fenced Yard
Fireplace
Flooring: Hardwood
Lawn - Landscaper
Parking: Garage - Detached, Off street, 2 spaces
Sprinkler System

The closest grocery stores are Trader Joe's, Smart & Final Extra! and Ffy.

Nearby coffee shops include Duet Coffee, Prince Hookah Cafe, and Starbucks.

Nearby restaurants include Senor Pancho Fresh Mexican Grill, Bridges Bar & Grill, and Best Thai Food.

6250 Pontiac St is near Montezuma Park, Clay Park, and San Diego State University.

(RLNE3132369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6250 Pontiac Street have any available units?
6250 Pontiac Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6250 Pontiac Street have?
Some of 6250 Pontiac Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6250 Pontiac Street currently offering any rent specials?
6250 Pontiac Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6250 Pontiac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6250 Pontiac Street is pet friendly.
Does 6250 Pontiac Street offer parking?
Yes, 6250 Pontiac Street does offer parking.
Does 6250 Pontiac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6250 Pontiac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6250 Pontiac Street have a pool?
No, 6250 Pontiac Street does not have a pool.
Does 6250 Pontiac Street have accessible units?
No, 6250 Pontiac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6250 Pontiac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6250 Pontiac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
