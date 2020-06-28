All apartments in San Diego
6250 Dorothy Drive

6250 Dorothy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6250 Dorothy Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5 bed 3 bath sleeps 7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6250 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
6250 Dorothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6250 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6250 Dorothy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6250 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6250 Dorothy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6250 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
No, 6250 Dorothy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6250 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6250 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6250 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
No, 6250 Dorothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6250 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6250 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6250 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6250 Dorothy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6250 Dorothy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6250 Dorothy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
