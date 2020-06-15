6249 Adobe Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

5 Bedroom Single Story Home in San Diego is Spacious, Large Den is currently used as a 5th bedroom (double). Very close to SDSU and freeway. Backyard backs up to the SDSU Parking garage. Large bedrooms kitchen and living rooms. 5th Bedroom is 13 feet by 22 feet HUGE DOUBLE. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with upgraded new cabinets, granite countertops fixtures and Stainless Steel appliances. Each bedroom has newly installed ceiling fans and the house also has AC. New Dual paned windows are great for keeping the house well insulated and reducing noise and privacy. The Hardwood floors have been refinished. NO CARPET! The backyard is also HUGE with drought tolerant landscape and a Jacuzzi. Jacuzzi Service included. 2 car garage and driveway. two Fridges, washer/Dryer Microwave all included.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614