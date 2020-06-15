All apartments in San Diego
6249 Adobe Dr
6249 Adobe Dr

6249 Adobe Drive · (619) 503-3335
Location

6249 Adobe Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
5 Bedroom Single Story Home in San Diego is Spacious, Large Den is currently used as a 5th bedroom (double). Very close to SDSU and freeway. Backyard backs up to the SDSU Parking garage. Large bedrooms kitchen and living rooms. 5th Bedroom is 13 feet by 22 feet HUGE DOUBLE. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with upgraded new cabinets, granite countertops fixtures and Stainless Steel appliances. Each bedroom has newly installed ceiling fans and the house also has AC. New Dual paned windows are great for keeping the house well insulated and reducing noise and privacy. The Hardwood floors have been refinished. NO CARPET! The backyard is also HUGE with drought tolerant landscape and a Jacuzzi. Jacuzzi Service included. 2 car garage and driveway. two Fridges, washer/Dryer Microwave all included.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6249 Adobe Dr have any available units?
6249 Adobe Dr has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6249 Adobe Dr have?
Some of 6249 Adobe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6249 Adobe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6249 Adobe Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6249 Adobe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6249 Adobe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6249 Adobe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6249 Adobe Dr does offer parking.
Does 6249 Adobe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6249 Adobe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6249 Adobe Dr have a pool?
No, 6249 Adobe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6249 Adobe Dr have accessible units?
No, 6249 Adobe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6249 Adobe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6249 Adobe Dr has units with dishwashers.
