6245 Caminito Salado

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool pool table hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool pool table garage hot tub

ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM CONDO IN FRIARS VILLAGE! - Great Fashion Valley location in the Friars Village complex. This condo features new carpet and paint. Super convenient parking with a 2 car attached garage. Appreciate great views from your private balcony, on clear days you can see all the way to the ocean. Friar's Village is perfectly located near dining, shopping and entertainment. Just miles to the Bay, beaches and very near the USD and SDSU campuses. Complex features a Junior Olympic swimming pool, large spa, rec room, pool tables and more. Small pets under 25 pounds welcome. Call us today to schedule a showing at 619-746-6547 ext 105



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



