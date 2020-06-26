All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:00 PM

6245 Caminito Salado

6245 Caminito Salado · No Longer Available
Location

6245 Caminito Salado, San Diego, CA 92111
Morena

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM CONDO IN FRIARS VILLAGE! - Great Fashion Valley location in the Friars Village complex. This condo features new carpet and paint. Super convenient parking with a 2 car attached garage. Appreciate great views from your private balcony, on clear days you can see all the way to the ocean. Friar's Village is perfectly located near dining, shopping and entertainment. Just miles to the Bay, beaches and very near the USD and SDSU campuses. Complex features a Junior Olympic swimming pool, large spa, rec room, pool tables and more. Small pets under 25 pounds welcome. Call us today to schedule a showing at 619-746-6547 ext 105

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4975526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6245 Caminito Salado have any available units?
6245 Caminito Salado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6245 Caminito Salado have?
Some of 6245 Caminito Salado's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage.
Is 6245 Caminito Salado currently offering any rent specials?
6245 Caminito Salado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6245 Caminito Salado pet-friendly?
Yes, 6245 Caminito Salado is pet friendly.
Does 6245 Caminito Salado offer parking?
Yes, 6245 Caminito Salado offers parking.
Does 6245 Caminito Salado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6245 Caminito Salado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6245 Caminito Salado have a pool?
Yes, 6245 Caminito Salado has a pool.
Does 6245 Caminito Salado have accessible units?
No, 6245 Caminito Salado does not have accessible units.
Does 6245 Caminito Salado have units with dishwashers?
No, 6245 Caminito Salado does not have units with dishwashers.
