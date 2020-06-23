6236 Camino Del Rincon

Amenities
Beautiful, recently updated Del Cerro single level home with spectacular views.
Enjoy entertaining in this contemporary bright open concept home.
Recent upgrading features include a remodeled kitchen w/granite countertops, custom cabinets & pantry. The master bedroom has access to the patio and updated bath. Laminate wood flooring, cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, tons of storage, newer roof & windows with shutters, & private fenced yard located in a well established neighborhood.
Del Cerro is a great place to raise your family. It has 2 primary and secondary schools. One of the highest rated schools is Hearst Elementary School, which has a rating of 10.
We have placed a Rently Lockbox on the property. Please click on the link below to register with Rently and view the property at your own convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/798227?source=marketing
Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.
No Section 8
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.