All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6236 Camino Del Rincon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6236 Camino Del Rincon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6236 Camino Del Rincon

6236 Camino Del Rincon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6236 Camino Del Rincon, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, recently updated Del Cerro single level home with spectacular views.

Enjoy entertaining in this contemporary bright open concept home.

Recent upgrading features include a remodeled kitchen w/granite countertops, custom cabinets & pantry. The master bedroom has access to the patio and updated bath. Laminate wood flooring, cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, tons of storage, newer roof & windows with shutters, & private fenced yard located in a well established neighborhood.

Del Cerro is a great place to raise your family. It has 2 primary and secondary schools. One of the highest rated schools is Hearst Elementary School, which has a rating of 10.

We have placed a Rently Lockbox on the property. Please click on the link below to register with Rently and view the property at your own convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/798227?source=marketing

Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Section 8
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6236 Camino Del Rincon have any available units?
6236 Camino Del Rincon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6236 Camino Del Rincon have?
Some of 6236 Camino Del Rincon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6236 Camino Del Rincon currently offering any rent specials?
6236 Camino Del Rincon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6236 Camino Del Rincon pet-friendly?
Yes, 6236 Camino Del Rincon is pet friendly.
Does 6236 Camino Del Rincon offer parking?
No, 6236 Camino Del Rincon does not offer parking.
Does 6236 Camino Del Rincon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6236 Camino Del Rincon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6236 Camino Del Rincon have a pool?
No, 6236 Camino Del Rincon does not have a pool.
Does 6236 Camino Del Rincon have accessible units?
No, 6236 Camino Del Rincon does not have accessible units.
Does 6236 Camino Del Rincon have units with dishwashers?
No, 6236 Camino Del Rincon does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University