6236 Camino Del Rincon

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, recently updated Del Cerro single level home with spectacular views.



Enjoy entertaining in this contemporary bright open concept home.



Recent upgrading features include a remodeled kitchen w/granite countertops, custom cabinets & pantry. The master bedroom has access to the patio and updated bath. Laminate wood flooring, cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, tons of storage, newer roof & windows with shutters, & private fenced yard located in a well established neighborhood.



Del Cerro is a great place to raise your family. It has 2 primary and secondary schools. One of the highest rated schools is Hearst Elementary School, which has a rating of 10.



We have placed a Rently Lockbox on the property. Please click on the link below to register with Rently and view the property at your own convenience:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/798227?source=marketing



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.