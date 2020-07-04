Rent Calculator
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM
6231 Calle Mariselda
6231 Calle Mariselda
·
No Longer Available
Location
6231 Calle Mariselda, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6231 Calle Mariselda have any available units?
6231 Calle Mariselda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6231 Calle Mariselda have?
Some of 6231 Calle Mariselda's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6231 Calle Mariselda currently offering any rent specials?
6231 Calle Mariselda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6231 Calle Mariselda pet-friendly?
No, 6231 Calle Mariselda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6231 Calle Mariselda offer parking?
No, 6231 Calle Mariselda does not offer parking.
Does 6231 Calle Mariselda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6231 Calle Mariselda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6231 Calle Mariselda have a pool?
Yes, 6231 Calle Mariselda has a pool.
Does 6231 Calle Mariselda have accessible units?
No, 6231 Calle Mariselda does not have accessible units.
Does 6231 Calle Mariselda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6231 Calle Mariselda has units with dishwashers.
