6225 Viewpoint Dr.

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

3Bed/2Bathroom Single Story Home in Paradise Hills - Single story home in San Diego, located within miles from local schools, restaurants and freeway access.



This home has wood laminate and tile flooring. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet space for storage, the appliances are an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.



There is a family room, 2-gas fireplaces, central air conditioning, forced heating and plenty of windows for cross breeze. This home comes with washer and dryer hook-ups. Fenced backyard with a patio, gardener service provided. 2-car garage along with off street parking available.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupants.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



