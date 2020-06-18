All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6225 Viewpoint Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6225 Viewpoint Dr.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6225 Viewpoint Dr.

6225 Viewpoint Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Paradise Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6225 Viewpoint Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3Bed/2Bathroom Single Story Home in Paradise Hills - Single story home in San Diego, located within miles from local schools, restaurants and freeway access.

This home has wood laminate and tile flooring. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet space for storage, the appliances are an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

There is a family room, 2-gas fireplaces, central air conditioning, forced heating and plenty of windows for cross breeze. This home comes with washer and dryer hook-ups. Fenced backyard with a patio, gardener service provided. 2-car garage along with off street parking available.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupants.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3806658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 Viewpoint Dr. have any available units?
6225 Viewpoint Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6225 Viewpoint Dr. have?
Some of 6225 Viewpoint Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 Viewpoint Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6225 Viewpoint Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 Viewpoint Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6225 Viewpoint Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6225 Viewpoint Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6225 Viewpoint Dr. does offer parking.
Does 6225 Viewpoint Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6225 Viewpoint Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 Viewpoint Dr. have a pool?
No, 6225 Viewpoint Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6225 Viewpoint Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6225 Viewpoint Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 Viewpoint Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6225 Viewpoint Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University