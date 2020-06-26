All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 622 Bush Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
622 Bush Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

622 Bush Street

622 Bush Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

622 Bush Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hillcrest, 622 Bush Street, Close to Balboa Park & Downtown - Beautiful 2 Story duplex with hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. Spacious kitchen with ceramic tile floors and granite counters. All the bedroom have mirrored wardrobe doors. This home have dual windows throughout and a large fenced yard.
If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Bush Street have any available units?
622 Bush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 Bush Street have?
Some of 622 Bush Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Bush Street currently offering any rent specials?
622 Bush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Bush Street pet-friendly?
No, 622 Bush Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 622 Bush Street offer parking?
Yes, 622 Bush Street offers parking.
Does 622 Bush Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 Bush Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Bush Street have a pool?
No, 622 Bush Street does not have a pool.
Does 622 Bush Street have accessible units?
No, 622 Bush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Bush Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Bush Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University