Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Hillcrest, 622 Bush Street, Close to Balboa Park & Downtown - Beautiful 2 Story duplex with hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. Spacious kitchen with ceramic tile floors and granite counters. All the bedroom have mirrored wardrobe doors. This home have dual windows throughout and a large fenced yard.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4983284)