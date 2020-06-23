6210 Agee Street #237

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

One Bedroom Condo in Great Location - Upper unit with one car garage below (shared with another owner within a two car garage)

Wood flooring throughout except for bathroom, which has tile.

Sliding door (2 sets) both have verticals. One set off living room to back patio and one set off bedroom to balcony overlooking parking lot.

Patio has pavers and cement/stucco fence around patio area. The stucco fence, however, does not go all the way to the ground. Trees and bushes create a peaceful, private outside area.

Kitchen: electric oven/stove; no hood over stove top as there is a microwave overhead instead; dishwasher; double sink; appliances are all white. Spaces floor to ceiling pantry.

Eating area off kitchen has ceiling fan; breakfast bar from kitchen into living area. Window in eating area has verticals

Bedroom closet doors are mirrored as are the hallway closet doors.

Bathroom separates sink area from toilet and tub/shower area. Extra storage in sink area of bathroom.

Track lighting over closet in bedroom and over breakfast bar in living room.

Close to shopping, schools, university, and near La Jolla and beaches.

Community laundry room on site.



No pets.



