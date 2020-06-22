All apartments in San Diego
6184 Agee Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

6184 Agee Street

6184 Agee Street · No Longer Available
Location

6184 Agee Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
guest parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
University City 1b1b Condo with one garage and one guest parking, water bill is included in the monthly payment. Contact listing agent at 858-472-8221

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6184 Agee Street have any available units?
6184 Agee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6184 Agee Street have?
Some of 6184 Agee Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6184 Agee Street currently offering any rent specials?
6184 Agee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6184 Agee Street pet-friendly?
No, 6184 Agee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6184 Agee Street offer parking?
Yes, 6184 Agee Street does offer parking.
Does 6184 Agee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6184 Agee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6184 Agee Street have a pool?
Yes, 6184 Agee Street has a pool.
Does 6184 Agee Street have accessible units?
No, 6184 Agee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6184 Agee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6184 Agee Street has units with dishwashers.
