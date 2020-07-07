Rent Calculator
6162 Mary Lane Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 1
6162 Mary Lane Drive
6162 Mary Lane Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
6162 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
This will be a brand new remodel that sleeps 11.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6162 Mary Lane Drive have any available units?
6162 Mary Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6162 Mary Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6162 Mary Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6162 Mary Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6162 Mary Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6162 Mary Lane Drive offer parking?
No, 6162 Mary Lane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6162 Mary Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6162 Mary Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6162 Mary Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 6162 Mary Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6162 Mary Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 6162 Mary Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6162 Mary Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6162 Mary Lane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6162 Mary Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6162 Mary Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
