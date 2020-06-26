6162 Acorn St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

2Bed/ 1Bath Single Family Home Water/ Sewer/ Trash INCLUDED! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home Close to Schools, Parks, Shopping Plaza & SDSU, Public transportation!



KITCHEN FEATURES: Gas Oven/ Stove, Refrigerator.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Single story Home, Refinished Hard Wood and vinyl Flooring, Wall AC unit, Private back patio area, Street parking, Washer/Dryer in unit -- Small Pets OK on approval. No Smoking. Water/ Sewer/ Trash INCLUDED!



Please Do Not Disturb Occupants.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References

No co-signers



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Cats Allowed



