All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6161 Dorothy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6161 Dorothy Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

6161 Dorothy Drive

6161 Dorothy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6161 Dorothy Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
6161 Dorothy Drive is located in the Heart of the College Area! More media coming soon, currently scheduling showings of this home...Schedule a showing today! This property has 3 doubles and 1 single. Please ask for details.
Large home in the middle of Dorothy Drive with a very creative floor plan. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, and a Huge Living Room! Landscaping Included! Classic Wooden Beams on the ceiling of the Family Room, with easy access to spacious backyard that has citrus trees.

Square Footage is an approximate figure, subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6161 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
6161 Dorothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6161 Dorothy Drive have?
Some of 6161 Dorothy Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6161 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6161 Dorothy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6161 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6161 Dorothy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6161 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
No, 6161 Dorothy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6161 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6161 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6161 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
No, 6161 Dorothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6161 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6161 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6161 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6161 Dorothy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University