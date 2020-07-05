All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM

6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A

6155 Mary Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6155 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
-5 Bedrooms (3 Doubles 2 Singles) -Up to 8 people
-3 Bathrooms
-Backyard Deck
-$5900/month ($737 per person)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A have any available units?
6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A offer parking?
No, 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A have a pool?
No, 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 6155 Mary Lane Drive, Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University