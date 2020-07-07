All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 8:41 PM

6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd.

6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. have any available units?
6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. offer parking?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. have a pool?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University