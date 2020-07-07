Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 8:41 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd.
6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. have any available units?
6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. offer parking?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. have a pool?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6151 1/2 Montezuma Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University