Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6149 Montezuma Road
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6149 Montezuma Road
6149 Montezuma Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6149 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6149 Montezuma Road have any available units?
6149 Montezuma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6149 Montezuma Road currently offering any rent specials?
6149 Montezuma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6149 Montezuma Road pet-friendly?
No, 6149 Montezuma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6149 Montezuma Road offer parking?
No, 6149 Montezuma Road does not offer parking.
Does 6149 Montezuma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6149 Montezuma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6149 Montezuma Road have a pool?
No, 6149 Montezuma Road does not have a pool.
Does 6149 Montezuma Road have accessible units?
No, 6149 Montezuma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6149 Montezuma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6149 Montezuma Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6149 Montezuma Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6149 Montezuma Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
