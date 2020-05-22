6131 Mesita Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very nice 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with beautiful hardwood flooring and an amazing sunroom! Schedule a tour today! ONCE A MONTH MAID SERVICE ALSO INCLUDED. This property has 2 doubles and 2 singles



Showing this Highly Desirable 3 Bed 2 Bath + DEN in the famous SDSU College Area! This home has been recently Remodeled with multiple Premium Upgrades. Naturally, the Backyard feels very Private, which includes a Sun Deck for those relaxing days outdoors.



