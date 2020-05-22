All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6131 Mesita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6131 Mesita Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

6131 Mesita Drive

6131 Mesita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6131 Mesita Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very nice 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with beautiful hardwood flooring and an amazing sunroom! Schedule a tour today! ONCE A MONTH MAID SERVICE ALSO INCLUDED. This property has 2 doubles and 2 singles

**HD VIDEO TOUR**
VIDEO INSIDE!

Showing this Highly Desirable 3 Bed 2 Bath + DEN in the famous SDSU College Area! This home has been recently Remodeled with multiple Premium Upgrades. Naturally, the Backyard feels very Private, which includes a Sun Deck for those relaxing days outdoors.

sq.footage is approximate, subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 Mesita Drive have any available units?
6131 Mesita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6131 Mesita Drive have?
Some of 6131 Mesita Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6131 Mesita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6131 Mesita Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 Mesita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6131 Mesita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6131 Mesita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6131 Mesita Drive does offer parking.
Does 6131 Mesita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6131 Mesita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 Mesita Drive have a pool?
No, 6131 Mesita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6131 Mesita Drive have accessible units?
No, 6131 Mesita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 Mesita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6131 Mesita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University