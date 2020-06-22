6129 Pembroke Dr

Amenities

San Diego State University San Diego Houses For Rent. 5 bedRooms, 3 bathroom AND large finished Sun room. House walking distance to SDSU. Hardwood Floors. House has Central Heat & Air Conditioning Includes Washer, Dryer and Fridge. Clean! Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. Potential for two doubles comfortably. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the Same amount as the monthly rental amount. For New listings and Updates Please Follow me on Instagram SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales