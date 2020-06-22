All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

6129 Pembroke Dr

6129 Pembroke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6129 Pembroke Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
San Diego State University San Diego Houses For Rent. 5 bedRooms, 3 bathroom AND large finished Sun room. House walking distance to SDSU. Hardwood Floors. House has Central Heat & Air Conditioning Includes Washer, Dryer and Fridge. Clean! Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. Potential for two doubles comfortably. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the Same amount as the monthly rental amount. For New listings and Updates Please Follow me on Instagram SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6129 Pembroke Dr have any available units?
6129 Pembroke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6129 Pembroke Dr have?
Some of 6129 Pembroke Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6129 Pembroke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6129 Pembroke Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6129 Pembroke Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6129 Pembroke Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6129 Pembroke Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6129 Pembroke Dr does offer parking.
Does 6129 Pembroke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6129 Pembroke Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6129 Pembroke Dr have a pool?
No, 6129 Pembroke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6129 Pembroke Dr have accessible units?
No, 6129 Pembroke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6129 Pembroke Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6129 Pembroke Dr has units with dishwashers.
