San Diego, CA
6125 Artisan Way
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:13 AM

6125 Artisan Way

6125 Artisan Way · No Longer Available
San Diego
North City
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6125 Artisan Way, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Spanish Contemporary in Pacific Highlands Ranch - Here is a gorgeous Plan 2 in the new community of Almeria of Pacific Highland Ranch. This former model home is absolutely stunning. Home is 4012 sq ft and has 5 bedroom 5.5 baths with a 2 car garage. 1 bedroom, 1 bath has its own separate entrance. Large and spacious layout with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Open concept kitchen and living area with upgraded Miele appliances. Entertainer's backyard with outdoor kitchen and multiple seating areas. Nicely manicured, low maintenance landscaping. No detail was spared. This property is a must see in person as there are too many upgrades to list. Access to resort like community center with pool and spa. No pets will be allowed. Available now.

Please contact us to schedule a private viewing of this property.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4672891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 Artisan Way have any available units?
6125 Artisan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 Artisan Way have?
Some of 6125 Artisan Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 Artisan Way currently offering any rent specials?
6125 Artisan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 Artisan Way pet-friendly?
No, 6125 Artisan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6125 Artisan Way offer parking?
Yes, 6125 Artisan Way offers parking.
Does 6125 Artisan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 Artisan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 Artisan Way have a pool?
Yes, 6125 Artisan Way has a pool.
Does 6125 Artisan Way have accessible units?
No, 6125 Artisan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 Artisan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6125 Artisan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

