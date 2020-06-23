6125 Artisan Way

Amenities

Beautiful Spanish Contemporary in Pacific Highlands Ranch - Here is a gorgeous Plan 2 in the new community of Almeria of Pacific Highland Ranch. This former model home is absolutely stunning. Home is 4012 sq ft and has 5 bedroom 5.5 baths with a 2 car garage. 1 bedroom, 1 bath has its own separate entrance. Large and spacious layout with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Open concept kitchen and living area with upgraded Miele appliances. Entertainer's backyard with outdoor kitchen and multiple seating areas. Nicely manicured, low maintenance landscaping. No detail was spared. This property is a must see in person as there are too many upgrades to list. Access to resort like community center with pool and spa. No pets will be allowed. Available now.



No Pets Allowed



