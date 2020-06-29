Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6120 Decena Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6120 Decena Dr
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:21 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6120 Decena Dr
6120 Decena Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6120 Decena Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
Grantville
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6120 Decena Dr have any available units?
6120 Decena Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6120 Decena Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6120 Decena Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 Decena Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6120 Decena Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6120 Decena Dr offer parking?
No, 6120 Decena Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6120 Decena Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6120 Decena Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 Decena Dr have a pool?
No, 6120 Decena Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6120 Decena Dr have accessible units?
No, 6120 Decena Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 Decena Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6120 Decena Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6120 Decena Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6120 Decena Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University