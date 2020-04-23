612 1/2 West Laurel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Amazing Views and cool costal breeze

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Patio

*Remodeled Throughout

*Laminate Hardwood Floors

*Granite Counters

*Spacious Bedrooms and Bath

*Light and Bright

*Laundry to be installed on-site

*Common Area for BBQ and Private Sitting

*Water and Trash Included



(Photos are staged brochure photos, units being rented unfurnished)



Walkable from Balboa Park , the Gaslamp Quarter, the Harbor, San Diego Airport , Little Italy and much more. Within minutes to the Beaches , Recreation , Entertainment and Restaurants. Freeway access for quick commute to all areas of San Diego. Near Public Transportation and Walk-ability to all.



One Year Lease. Water and trash Included. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval and Additional Deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- DRE #01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.