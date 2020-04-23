All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 612 1/2 West Laurel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
612 1/2 West Laurel Street
Last updated September 3 2019 at 5:14 PM

612 1/2 West Laurel Street

612 1/2 W Laurel St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

612 1/2 W Laurel St, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Amazing Views and cool costal breeze
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Patio
*Remodeled Throughout
*Laminate Hardwood Floors
*Granite Counters
*Spacious Bedrooms and Bath
*Light and Bright
*Laundry to be installed on-site
*Common Area for BBQ and Private Sitting
*Water and Trash Included

(Photos are staged brochure photos, units being rented unfurnished)

Walkable from Balboa Park , the Gaslamp Quarter, the Harbor, San Diego Airport , Little Italy and much more. Within minutes to the Beaches , Recreation , Entertainment and Restaurants. Freeway access for quick commute to all areas of San Diego. Near Public Transportation and Walk-ability to all.

One Year Lease. Water and trash Included. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval and Additional Deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- DRE #01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 1/2 West Laurel Street have any available units?
612 1/2 West Laurel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 1/2 West Laurel Street have?
Some of 612 1/2 West Laurel Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 1/2 West Laurel Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 1/2 West Laurel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 1/2 West Laurel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 1/2 West Laurel Street is pet friendly.
Does 612 1/2 West Laurel Street offer parking?
No, 612 1/2 West Laurel Street does not offer parking.
Does 612 1/2 West Laurel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 1/2 West Laurel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 1/2 West Laurel Street have a pool?
No, 612 1/2 West Laurel Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 1/2 West Laurel Street have accessible units?
No, 612 1/2 West Laurel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 1/2 West Laurel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 1/2 West Laurel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University