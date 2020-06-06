Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6116 Dorothy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6116 Dorothy Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6116 Dorothy Drive
6116 Dorothy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6116 Dorothy Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6116 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
6116 Dorothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6116 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6116 Dorothy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6116 Dorothy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6116 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
No, 6116 Dorothy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6116 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6116 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
No, 6116 Dorothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6116 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6116 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6116 Dorothy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6116 Dorothy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6116 Dorothy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University