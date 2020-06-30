All apartments in San Diego
6107 African Holly Trl

6107 African Holly Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6107 African Holly Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6107 African Holly Trl have any available units?
6107 African Holly Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6107 African Holly Trl have?
Some of 6107 African Holly Trl's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6107 African Holly Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6107 African Holly Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 African Holly Trl pet-friendly?
No, 6107 African Holly Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6107 African Holly Trl offer parking?
No, 6107 African Holly Trl does not offer parking.
Does 6107 African Holly Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6107 African Holly Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 African Holly Trl have a pool?
Yes, 6107 African Holly Trl has a pool.
Does 6107 African Holly Trl have accessible units?
No, 6107 African Holly Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 African Holly Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6107 African Holly Trl has units with dishwashers.

