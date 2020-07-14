All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6101 Adelaide.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6101 Adelaide
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

6101 Adelaide

6101 Adelaide Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6101 Adelaide Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
STUDIO-UPPER UNIT-FURNISHED WITH A MURPHY BED-BUILT IN DESK-STOVE/MICROWAVE AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED-WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT-CLOSE TO SDSU-CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 Adelaide have any available units?
6101 Adelaide doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 Adelaide have?
Some of 6101 Adelaide's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 Adelaide currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Adelaide is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Adelaide pet-friendly?
No, 6101 Adelaide is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6101 Adelaide offer parking?
No, 6101 Adelaide does not offer parking.
Does 6101 Adelaide have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 Adelaide does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Adelaide have a pool?
No, 6101 Adelaide does not have a pool.
Does 6101 Adelaide have accessible units?
No, 6101 Adelaide does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Adelaide have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 Adelaide does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University