Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6101 Adelaide
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6101 Adelaide
6101 Adelaide Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6101 Adelaide Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando
Amenities
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
STUDIO-UPPER UNIT-FURNISHED WITH A MURPHY BED-BUILT IN DESK-STOVE/MICROWAVE AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED-WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT-CLOSE TO SDSU-CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6101 Adelaide have any available units?
6101 Adelaide doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6101 Adelaide have?
Some of 6101 Adelaide's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6101 Adelaide currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Adelaide is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Adelaide pet-friendly?
No, 6101 Adelaide is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6101 Adelaide offer parking?
No, 6101 Adelaide does not offer parking.
Does 6101 Adelaide have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 Adelaide does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Adelaide have a pool?
No, 6101 Adelaide does not have a pool.
Does 6101 Adelaide have accessible units?
No, 6101 Adelaide does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Adelaide have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 Adelaide does not have units with dishwashers.
