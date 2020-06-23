6076 Lirope Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LARGE 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with dual master bedrooms! - This spacious 4 bedroom home is located in the Paradise hills/Alta Vista area! Do not miss out on this uniquely beautiful home to call yours!



As you approach your home, you will notice a 2 car garage and a very spacious gated front yard. As you enter into the home you a greeted by the living room that boasts a decorative fireplace with a painted brick mantle and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The home has custom vaulted ceilings and is complete with modern paint, new windows and updated light fixtures.



The kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, modern wood cabinets, a favorable island and is equipped with all stainless steel appliances. The kitchen shares a spacious room great for entertaining guests or lounging around.



The two dual large master suites are located to the right of the kitchen. Both have in suite bathrooms with shower/tubs and large closets for all your treasures. With some uniqueness to each master suite one includes tile flooring while the other carpet and a private door to the side yard.



Through the hallway is where the other 2 bedrooms are located and the guest bathroom. Both bedrooms are carpeted with spacious closets! The bathroom is newly updated with a beautiful shower/tub.



Call now to schedule a showing!



(RLNE3262527)