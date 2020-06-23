All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6076 Lirope Street

6076 Lirope Street · No Longer Available
Location

6076 Lirope Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Alta Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LARGE 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with dual master bedrooms! - This spacious 4 bedroom home is located in the Paradise hills/Alta Vista area! Do not miss out on this uniquely beautiful home to call yours!

As you approach your home, you will notice a 2 car garage and a very spacious gated front yard. As you enter into the home you a greeted by the living room that boasts a decorative fireplace with a painted brick mantle and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The home has custom vaulted ceilings and is complete with modern paint, new windows and updated light fixtures.

The kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, modern wood cabinets, a favorable island and is equipped with all stainless steel appliances. The kitchen shares a spacious room great for entertaining guests or lounging around.

The two dual large master suites are located to the right of the kitchen. Both have in suite bathrooms with shower/tubs and large closets for all your treasures. With some uniqueness to each master suite one includes tile flooring while the other carpet and a private door to the side yard.

Through the hallway is where the other 2 bedrooms are located and the guest bathroom. Both bedrooms are carpeted with spacious closets! The bathroom is newly updated with a beautiful shower/tub.

Call now to schedule a showing!

(RLNE3262527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6076 Lirope Street have any available units?
6076 Lirope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6076 Lirope Street have?
Some of 6076 Lirope Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6076 Lirope Street currently offering any rent specials?
6076 Lirope Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6076 Lirope Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6076 Lirope Street is pet friendly.
Does 6076 Lirope Street offer parking?
Yes, 6076 Lirope Street does offer parking.
Does 6076 Lirope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6076 Lirope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6076 Lirope Street have a pool?
No, 6076 Lirope Street does not have a pool.
Does 6076 Lirope Street have accessible units?
No, 6076 Lirope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6076 Lirope Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6076 Lirope Street does not have units with dishwashers.
