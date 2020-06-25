Rent Calculator
6063 Oakgate Row
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:56 AM
1 of 11
6063 Oakgate Row
6063 Oakgate Row
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6063 Oakgate Row, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6063 Oakgate Row have any available units?
6063 Oakgate Row doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6063 Oakgate Row have?
Some of 6063 Oakgate Row's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 6063 Oakgate Row currently offering any rent specials?
6063 Oakgate Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6063 Oakgate Row pet-friendly?
No, 6063 Oakgate Row is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6063 Oakgate Row offer parking?
No, 6063 Oakgate Row does not offer parking.
Does 6063 Oakgate Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6063 Oakgate Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6063 Oakgate Row have a pool?
Yes, 6063 Oakgate Row has a pool.
Does 6063 Oakgate Row have accessible units?
No, 6063 Oakgate Row does not have accessible units.
Does 6063 Oakgate Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6063 Oakgate Row has units with dishwashers.
