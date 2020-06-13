All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220

6046 Cornerstone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6046 Cornerstone Court, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
sauna
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Complex features tennis courts, pools/spas/sauna, club house, laundry, and fitness center. Walk to top schools, shops and restaurants, minutes to the beaches and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 have any available units?
6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 have?
Some of 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 currently offering any rent specials?
6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 pet-friendly?
No, 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 offer parking?
No, 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 does not offer parking.
Does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 have a pool?
Yes, 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 has a pool.
Does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 have accessible units?
No, 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 does not have accessible units.
Does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University