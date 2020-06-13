Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220
6046 Cornerstone Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6046 Cornerstone Court, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley
Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
sauna
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Complex features tennis courts, pools/spas/sauna, club house, laundry, and fitness center. Walk to top schools, shops and restaurants, minutes to the beaches and easy freeway access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 have any available units?
6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 have?
Some of 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 currently offering any rent specials?
6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 pet-friendly?
No, 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 offer parking?
No, 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 does not offer parking.
Does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 have a pool?
Yes, 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 has a pool.
Does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 have accessible units?
No, 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 does not have accessible units.
Does 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6046 Cornerstone Ct W STE 220 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University