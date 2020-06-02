Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6042 MADRA AVENUE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6042 MADRA AVENUE
6042 Madra Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6042 Madra Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6042 MADRA AVENUE have any available units?
6042 MADRA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6042 MADRA AVENUE have?
Some of 6042 MADRA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6042 MADRA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6042 MADRA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6042 MADRA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6042 MADRA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6042 MADRA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6042 MADRA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6042 MADRA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6042 MADRA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6042 MADRA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6042 MADRA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6042 MADRA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6042 MADRA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6042 MADRA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6042 MADRA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
