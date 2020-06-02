All apartments in San Diego
6042 MADRA AVENUE

6042 Madra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6042 Madra Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6042 MADRA AVENUE have any available units?
6042 MADRA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6042 MADRA AVENUE have?
Some of 6042 MADRA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6042 MADRA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6042 MADRA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6042 MADRA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6042 MADRA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6042 MADRA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6042 MADRA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6042 MADRA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6042 MADRA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6042 MADRA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6042 MADRA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6042 MADRA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6042 MADRA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6042 MADRA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6042 MADRA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
