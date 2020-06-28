All apartments in San Diego
601 Genter St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

601 Genter St

601 Genter Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 Genter Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Genter St have any available units?
601 Genter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 601 Genter St currently offering any rent specials?
601 Genter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Genter St pet-friendly?
No, 601 Genter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 601 Genter St offer parking?
Yes, 601 Genter St offers parking.
Does 601 Genter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Genter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Genter St have a pool?
No, 601 Genter St does not have a pool.
Does 601 Genter St have accessible units?
No, 601 Genter St does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Genter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Genter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Genter St have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Genter St does not have units with air conditioning.
