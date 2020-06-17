5991 Wenrich Pl

Amenities

Huge Upgraded Home With Pool!! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Del Cerro. This home features wood look flooring and fireplace in the living room and a newer central AC system. The upgraded kitchen has quartz countertops, white cabinetry, a custom backsplash and large pantry. There are 4 bedrooms on the second floor including the very large master bedroom with en suite bathroom and closet. The shared upstairs bathroom has been remodeled with modern features. Step outside to your backyard oasis complete with a pool, covered patio, and outside bar. Absolutely no pets allowed. Landscaper, pool service, and pest control included with rent.



No Pets Allowed



