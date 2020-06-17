All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5991 Wenrich Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5991 Wenrich Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5991 Wenrich Pl

5991 Wenrich Place · (619) 291-5555 ext. 1193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5991 Wenrich Place, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5991 Wenrich Pl · Avail. now

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Huge Upgraded Home With Pool!! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Del Cerro. This home features wood look flooring and fireplace in the living room and a newer central AC system. The upgraded kitchen has quartz countertops, white cabinetry, a custom backsplash and large pantry. There are 4 bedrooms on the second floor including the very large master bedroom with en suite bathroom and closet. The shared upstairs bathroom has been remodeled with modern features. Step outside to your backyard oasis complete with a pool, covered patio, and outside bar. Absolutely no pets allowed. Landscaper, pool service, and pest control included with rent.

DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5991 Wenrich Pl have any available units?
5991 Wenrich Pl has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5991 Wenrich Pl have?
Some of 5991 Wenrich Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5991 Wenrich Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5991 Wenrich Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5991 Wenrich Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5991 Wenrich Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5991 Wenrich Pl offer parking?
No, 5991 Wenrich Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5991 Wenrich Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5991 Wenrich Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5991 Wenrich Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5991 Wenrich Pl has a pool.
Does 5991 Wenrich Pl have accessible units?
No, 5991 Wenrich Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5991 Wenrich Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5991 Wenrich Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5991 Wenrich Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity