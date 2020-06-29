5988 Chaumont Dr

Amenities
Air-Conditioned single story home features laminate wood floors throughout living areas and bedroom with tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, dual pane windows vaulted ceiling in living room, dining room and spacious Family room, fireplace, large kitchen including refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and white cabinetry with wood laminate counters and eat-at island between kitchen and family room. 2 Pets allowed under 25 lbs. Fenced yard. 2-car attached. Washer dryer hookups- tenant must supply.