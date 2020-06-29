All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

5988 Chaumont Dr

5988 Chaumont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5988 Chaumont Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Air-Conditioned single story home features laminate wood floors throughout living areas and bedroom with tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, dual pane windows vaulted ceiling in living room, dining room and spacious Family room, fireplace, large kitchen including refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and white cabinetry with wood laminate counters and eat-at island between kitchen and family room. 2 Pets allowed under 25 lbs. Fenced yard. 2-car attached. Washer dryer hookups- tenant must supply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5988 Chaumont Dr have any available units?
5988 Chaumont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5988 Chaumont Dr have?
Some of 5988 Chaumont Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5988 Chaumont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5988 Chaumont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5988 Chaumont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5988 Chaumont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5988 Chaumont Dr offer parking?
No, 5988 Chaumont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5988 Chaumont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5988 Chaumont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5988 Chaumont Dr have a pool?
No, 5988 Chaumont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5988 Chaumont Dr have accessible units?
No, 5988 Chaumont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5988 Chaumont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5988 Chaumont Dr has units with dishwashers.
